Devotees throng Kalaburagi temple

Devotees standing in a queue at the Sharnabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

08 June 2020 23:43 IST

A few temples to remain closed till June 30

The famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi opened for devotees nearly after three months, on Monday. The temple was closed as per the lockdown guidelines issued by the government to contain COVID-19.

Hundreds of people thronged the temple premises at 5 a.m. on Monday; they waited in queues outside the temple adhereing to social distancing guidelines. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was put in place by the Sharanbasaveshwar Samsthan, restricting activities such as distribution of theertha and prasad, also offering flowers and coconuts, keeping COVID-19 in mind.

The temple will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Devotees have been asked to mandatorily wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and to use sanitisers before entering the temple premises.

Other temples, including Ram Mandir, Koranti Hanuman Temple, Amrut Sarovar, Vaishnodevi Temple, Lakshminarayan Temple on the outskirts of the city, were thrown open on Monday.

To remain closed

However, other famous religious places, including the Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur, Bhagyavanti temple at Ghattarga village in Afzalpur taluk and the Chandrala Parameshwari temple at Sannati in Chittapur taluk in the district, will continue to remain closed till June 30, as a large number of devotees from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may flock to these prominent shrines once they are thrown open for darshan.