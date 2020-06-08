Karnataka

Devotees throng Kalaburagi temple

Devotees standing in a queue at the Sharnabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Devotees standing in a queue at the Sharnabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi on Monday.  

A few temples to remain closed till June 30

The famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi opened for devotees nearly after three months, on Monday. The temple was closed as per the lockdown guidelines issued by the government to contain COVID-19.

Hundreds of people thronged the temple premises at 5 a.m. on Monday; they waited in queues outside the temple adhereing to social distancing guidelines. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was put in place by the Sharanbasaveshwar Samsthan, restricting activities such as distribution of theertha and prasad, also offering flowers and coconuts, keeping COVID-19 in mind.

The temple will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Devotees have been asked to mandatorily wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and to use sanitisers before entering the temple premises.

Other temples, including Ram Mandir, Koranti Hanuman Temple, Amrut Sarovar, Vaishnodevi Temple, Lakshminarayan Temple on the outskirts of the city, were thrown open on Monday.

To remain closed

However, other famous religious places, including the Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur, Bhagyavanti temple at Ghattarga village in Afzalpur taluk and the Chandrala Parameshwari temple at Sannati in Chittapur taluk in the district, will continue to remain closed till June 30, as a large number of devotees from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may flock to these prominent shrines once they are thrown open for darshan.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:45:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/devotees-throng-kalaburagi-temple/article31782431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY