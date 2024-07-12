Devotees throng Chamundi hills on ‘Ashada Friday’

The first Friday of the ‘Ashada’ season atop Chamundi hills here saw a sea of humanity as thousands of devotees thronged the famous Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple to offer their prayers.

Devotees started arriving at the hilltop in the early hours of Friday, July 12, with the KSRTC operating free buses from the makeshift bus stand at the Lalitha Mahal Grounds on the foothills since no private vehicles were allowed to ply to the temple to regulate the traffic. More than 40 buses had been specially deployed for ferrying the devotees.

The rituals by the temple priests led by chief priest Shashishekar Dikshit began at the temple in the early hours. The temple was specially decorated with a variety of flowers. The rituals started as early as 3 a.m. and the deity was specially decorated in “Lakshmi Alankara”.

After the completion of the rituals, the temple doors were open for the devotees who had been waiting for the ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity of Mysuru.

In anticipation of heavy rush, the city police had deployed adequate security and CCTV cameras had been installed at several places atop the hills and also at the temple as a security measure.

A lot of devotees climbed the steps instead of taking the buses to reach the temple.

Due to the rush, there was a special entry for the devotees who had purchased tickets worth ₹300 and ₹50. The special entry tickets had been made available at the bus stand at the Lalitha Mahal grounds to ease the rush at the ticket counters atop the hills and also for the convenience of devotees.

Prasada was distributed to devotees at the multilevel parking lot as the temple vicinity was crowded and no space for the distribution which had been arranged by the devotees and associations.

Like every year, devotees gather in large numbers on Fridays. The Fridays on July 19, 26, and August 2 will also witness a rush. July 27 is the Vardhantotsava of the Goddess and the hilltop will again witness a heavy rush of devotees.

All private vehicles have to be parked near the makeshift bus stand on the foothills near the Lalitha Mahal Palace from where the buses operate to the hills. On weekends during the Ashada season, no private vehicles will be allowed. These days, the buses will operate but it is not free and the passengers have to pay for the tickets and commute. But it’s free for women in view of the Shakti scheme.