Devotees throng Chamundi Hills for ‘rathotsava’

October 26, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees thronged Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Thursday for the ‘rathotsava’.

Devotees thronged Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Thursday for the ‘rathotsava’. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Thousands of devotees witnessed ‘rathotsava’ atop Chamundi hills here on Thursday.

All roads lead to Chamundi Hills for the car festival which took place between 7.50 a.m. and 8.20 a.m.

The scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, pulled the ‘ratha’ for a distance. The ‘ratha’ was later taken around the temple.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and other royal family members were present during the rituals at the temple and ‘rathotsava’.

The devotees showered fruits at the ‘ratha’ that went around the temple complex. The rituals inside the temple that began in the early hours of Thursday were held under the supervision of the temple’s chief priest Shashishekar Dikshit.

MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and senior officials of the district were present.

The teppotsava atop Chamundi Hills will be held at Devi Kere on October 28 around 6.30 p.m. The temple witnessed heavy rush throughout the Navarathri celebrations as devotees and tourists thronged the hills. The ten-day Dasara celebration began atop the hills.

The KSRTC ran special buses to ferry devotees to the hill temple. Security had been tightened in view of the festival.

