ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees take part in Madhyaradhana Mahotsava at Mantralayam temple

Published - August 21, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees taking part in the Rathotsava during the Madhyaradhana Mahotsava at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

As part of the 353rd Aradhana of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Madhyaradhana Mahotsava was held on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peethadhipathi of the temple Subudhendra Tirtha offered Panchamruta Abhishekam to Moolabrindavan of Raghavendra Swamy in the early hours.

The Rathotsava was also held when the Mangalarati was performed. Several thousand devotees from across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States participated in the programmes and witnessed the Rathotsava.

Special pujas, pravachans and cultural programmes were held in the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subudhendra Tirtha delivered a speech for the devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US