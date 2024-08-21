Devotees take part in Madhyaradhana Mahotsava at Mantralayam temple

As part of the 353rd Aradhana of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Madhyaradhana Mahotsava was held on Wednesday.

Peethadhipathi of the temple Subudhendra Tirtha offered Panchamruta Abhishekam to Moolabrindavan of Raghavendra Swamy in the early hours.

The Rathotsava was also held when the Mangalarati was performed. Several thousand devotees from across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States participated in the programmes and witnessed the Rathotsava.

Special pujas, pravachans and cultural programmes were held in the temple.

Subudhendra Tirtha delivered a speech for the devotees.

