Karnataka

Devotees take part in annual temple festival

Nearly 3 lakh devotees from various parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra thronged Abbetumkur village in Yadgir district on Friday to take part in the annual fair of Sri Vishwaradhya Mutt.

A chariot that was decked up with a variety of flowers was pulled by the devotees. Special pujas were also held at the samadhi place of Sri Vishwaradyaru. Gangadhar Swami, who is the peetadhipathi of the mutt, prayed for the people and the devotees before the chariot was pulled. He urged devotees to join hands for the betterment of the society and the country.

Religious heads of different mutts also witnessed the rathothsava.

