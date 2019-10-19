Devotees flock to Hasanamba temple

Hundreds of devotees visited Hasanamba temple on Friday. Many stood in queue for hours for darshan to the deity on the day.

Among those who visited the temple for prayers included former Minister H.D. Revanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and their family.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Revanna said, “I have offered my prayers to the deity to ensure that problems being faced by the flood-hit people end soon.” Bhavani Revanna, ZP member, said she prayed for the welfare of all people including those in the party she represented.

Prajwal Revanna, MP, said he was initially disappointed as the invitation card printed by the district administration for Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava did not carry his name. “As per protocol, the officers should have paid attention to this. I called up the Deputy Commissioner and spoke on this. Later, the officers realised the mistake and reprinted the invitation with the names of Lok Sabha member and all MLAs of the district,” he said.

The temple will remain open till October 28. The public can visit till October 27.