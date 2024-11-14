ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees celebrate 90th birthday of Sharnbaswappa Appa in Kalaburagi

Published - November 14, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan head Sharnbaswappa Appa performing rituals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Sharnbasaveshwar shrine wore a festive look with thousands of devotees performing ‘Laksha Bilvarcharne’, a ritual offering the holy Bilva leaves, to the idol of Lord Sharanabasaveshwar and praying for Sharnbaswappa Appa, the 8th Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan, on his 90th birthday on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The devotees converged in the shrine early in the day to participate in the ritual to mark the beginning of the birthday of Dr. Appa, his wife Dakshayini Avva, whose 55th birthday is on November 22, and Chiranjivee Doddappa Appa, their son and ninth Peetadhipathi of the Samasthan, who celebrated his 8th birthday on November 1.

Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha secretary Basavaraj Deshmukh and other family members of Dr. Appa took part in the rituals. Prominent among others who participated included heads of religious mutts led by the Belagumpi Brahan Mutt head Abhinava Parvateshwara Shivacharyaru.

The seers initiated ‘Ayyacharya’ and ‘Linga Dharane’ to 12 children as part of the birthday celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allamprabhu Patil, MLA, visited the shrine and participated in the rituals hosted by Veerashaiva Lingayata Maha Vedike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US