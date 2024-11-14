 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees celebrate 90th birthday of Sharnbaswappa Appa in Kalaburagi

Published - November 14, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Family members of Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan head Sharnbaswappa Appa performing rituals on Thursday.

Family members of Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan head Sharnbaswappa Appa performing rituals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Sharnbasaveshwar shrine wore a festive look with thousands of devotees performing ‘Laksha Bilvarcharne’, a ritual offering the holy Bilva leaves, to the idol of Lord Sharanabasaveshwar and praying for Sharnbaswappa Appa, the 8th Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan, on his 90th birthday on Thursday.

The devotees converged in the shrine early in the day to participate in the ritual to mark the beginning of the birthday of Dr. Appa, his wife Dakshayini Avva, whose 55th birthday is on November 22, and Chiranjivee Doddappa Appa, their son and ninth Peetadhipathi of the Samasthan, who celebrated his 8th birthday on November 1.

Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha secretary Basavaraj Deshmukh and other family members of Dr. Appa took part in the rituals. Prominent among others who participated included heads of religious mutts led by the Belagumpi Brahan Mutt head Abhinava Parvateshwara Shivacharyaru.

The seers initiated ‘Ayyacharya’ and ‘Linga Dharane’ to 12 children as part of the birthday celebrations.

Allamprabhu Patil, MLA, visited the shrine and participated in the rituals hosted by Veerashaiva Lingayata Maha Vedike.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.