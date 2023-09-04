ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees brave heavy rain to throng Sharanabasaveshwar temple on third Monday of Lunar month Shravana

September 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of devotees participated in festivities at the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi did not deter devotees from thronging the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in the city to offer prayers on the third Monday of the auspicious month of Shravana.

Devotees from the city and neighbouring villages across Kalaburagi braved heavy rain to reach the temple on bare foot on the third Monday of the Lunar month.

They queued up to pay obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple starting early at 4 a.m till late at night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Lunar month, devotees observe fasting on all Mondays which are considered to be auspicious.

The devotees also participate in the month-long socio-religious discourses during the holy month of at the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine complex.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US