Devotees brave heavy rain to throng Sharanabasaveshwar temple on third Monday of Lunar month Shravana

September 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi did not deter devotees from thronging the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in the city to offer prayers on the third Monday of the auspicious month of Shravana.

Devotees from the city and neighbouring villages across Kalaburagi braved heavy rain to reach the temple on bare foot on the third Monday of the Lunar month.

They queued up to pay obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple starting early at 4 a.m till late at night.

During the Lunar month, devotees observe fasting on all Mondays which are considered to be auspicious.

The devotees also participate in the month-long socio-religious discourses during the holy month of at the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine complex.

