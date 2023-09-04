HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees brave heavy rain to throng Sharanabasaveshwar temple on third Monday of Lunar month Shravana

September 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of devotees participated in festivities at the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi on Monday.

A large number of devotees participated in festivities at the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi did not deter devotees from thronging the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in the city to offer prayers on the third Monday of the auspicious month of Shravana.

Devotees from the city and neighbouring villages across Kalaburagi braved heavy rain to reach the temple on bare foot on the third Monday of the Lunar month.

They queued up to pay obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple starting early at 4 a.m till late at night.

During the Lunar month, devotees observe fasting on all Mondays which are considered to be auspicious.

The devotees also participate in the month-long socio-religious discourses during the holy month of at the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine complex.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.