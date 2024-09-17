Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh after 11-day festivities in Hubballi

It was yet again a time for public show of devotion and revelry in Hubballi on Tuesday as thousands of people of all age groups came out in large numbers to participate in the immersion procession of Ganesh idols, the concluding event of the 11-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The rituals of bidding adieu to the Elephant God began in the morning at hundreds of Ganesh pandals spread across the city, with devout Hindus participating in the final maha mangalarati and other rituals in good numbers.

Post-rituals, several of them bid for the puja material and the offerings made to Lord Ganesh in auctions held just before the arrangements to shift the idols to trailers were made.

Technically, the immersion processions began relatively much early, with a few huge idols of Ganesha being moved out of the pandals. But like always, they moved at a snail’s pace subsequently as large number of people joined the celebrations and unprecedented numbers came to watch the grand spectacle.

Two of the gigantic idols of Ganesh, Hubballi Ka Raja at Dajibanpet and Hubballi Ka Maharaja at Marattha Galli, attracted huge crowds as many gathered to see the huge idols measuring over 25 ft being moved out of the pandals.

Amid loud cheer by the crowd the idols were moved out of the pandals and what followed next was sheer revelry with people of all age groups, including girls and women, in large numbers dancing to the tune of hit numbers belted out by high decibel sound systems.

At a few places, traditional percussion instruments like dollu and jaggalige provided the much-needed foot thumping music for the revellers.

Anticipating huge crowds, the police too began their work much in advance, with Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar monitoring bandobast and route diversions to facilitate easy movement of vehicles on alternative roads.

Speaking to presspersons in the morning, Mr. Shashikumar clarified that public announcement system is to be shut down by 10 p.m. as per order of the Supreme Court and there is no relaxation, which, he said, has been specifically conveyed to the elected representatives and the Ganesh Mandals.

Mr. Shashikumar said that during the ninth day immersion procession, the Ganesh Mandals had adhered to the deadline and consequently, more people had participated in the procession after the high decibel music systems were shut down.

Like it was done before, the police had deployed additional police personnel at strategic points to keep vigil over trouble mongers. The command centre also kept vigil through the surveillance cameras in the city.

Brindavan Circle and Kittur Chennamma Circle were the ideal spots for people who came to watch the immersion processions. The pavements, the stairs, the balconies and the terrace in the vicinity became vantage points for the onlookers

At designated places, members of Muslim community welcomed the immersion processions, while religious heads, elected representatives and officers took part in the formal inauguration of the immersion procession organised by Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samitigala Mahamandala, a federation of all Ganesh Mandals.

After the formal inauguration, the idols were carried in a procession one after the other on the designated route with sets of police officials and personnel monitoring the movement.

The processions moved at snail’s pace as in front of every idol, there was a big group of revellers willing to dance to their heart’s content. The celebrations continued late into the night.