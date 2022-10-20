Devotee dies on Hasanamba temple premises

He suffered a heart attack

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 20, 2022 18:53 IST

A devotee visiting the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan died while in a queue to have darshan of the deity on Thursday.

Girish, 43, a resident of Bommanahalli in Hassan taluk, was in the general queue when he collapsed. The doctors on duty at the spot rushed to him; however, they could not do much. Girish is believed to have died of heart attack.

Hundreds of people from different places have been visiting the temple every day. They stand in long queues for hours before entering the temple.

Even those who get special entry passes after paying ₹ 1,000 per person, have to wait for long hours in the queue.

The district administration has taken a decision to keep the temple open till midnight from Thursday onwards. The temple will be closed on October 27. Before that, the temple remains closed on October 25, due to the solar eclipse.

