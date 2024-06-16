“Devise plans for development of Mandya district from Central government schemes,” H.D. Kumaraswamy tells officials

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy has directed officials to devise a plan for development of Mandya district from the Central Government schemes.

During first visit to Mandya on June 15 after becoming a Minister in the Union Cabinet, Mr. Kumaraswamy held a road show, which was accorded a rousing reception by his supporters. Later, he inaugurated the MP’s office and proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and held a meeting with the officials.

He informed the officials that there were several Central Government programmes and the officials should come up with a plan for the development of the district by making use of the schemes.

Calling upon the officials to make use of funds released by the Government in an optimum and transparent manner, Mr. Kumaraswamy regretted that he had observed under-utilisation of Government funds in Mandya district when he was the Chief Minister.

The Union Minister also pointed out that farmers comprised a large population in Mandya district. “The district was blessed with a lot of natural resources and there was scope for more development of Mandya,” he said.

He also asked the officials to devise new programmes such as starting model schools, colleges, hospitals and sports stadia through either Central Government schemes or even Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, Kumara, who was also present at the meeting, informed the MP that the district administration had prepared a project to prevent accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway and sent the same to the Centre. Also, three projects had been submitted by Mandya District Co-operative Milk Producers Society’s Union Limited (ManMul) to the Centre under the National Programme for Dairy Development.

He also provided the Minister a snap shot of the agricultural and horticultural crops grown in the district, besides the water level in KRS reservoir, the procedure for convening Irrigation Consultative Committee meetings, besides industries in Mandya district.

When the Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Sheikh Tanveer Asif explained the progress of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Swacch Bharat Mission, Multi village drinking water scheme and Prime Minister’s housing scheme, Mr. Kumaraswamy pointed out that the Centre will be setting a higher target for the housing scheme this year and asked the officials to start making preparations for the same in the district.

K. R. Pet MLA HT Manju, Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA and Chairperson of JD(S) Core Committee G. T. Deve Gowda, Superintendent of Mandya district Police N. Yatish and other senior officials of the district were also present on the occasion.