Devi Kere restoration takes off

rProcess, in association with Malla Foundation and JK Tyre and Industries Limited, on Wednesday inaugurated its project for conservation and restoration of Devi Kere near T.Narsipur Road, Nadanahalli, here and a ground breaking ceremony was performed on the lakebed.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru chapter, is behind the initiative.

The associated companies will restore the lake by cleaning up the tank, providing much-needed rejuvenation, protection and management. The work will be executed by Mysore Resettlement and Development Agency (MYRADA).

Devi Kere lake is a small ephemeral water body located beyond the Outer Ring Road.

While inaugurating the lake rejuvenation work, Amith Kumar, Vice-Chairman, CII, Mysuru chapter, and Vice-President and Business unit Head, L and T Ltd. Mysuru, urged other industries in and around Mysuru to join hands in developing lakes.

He spoke on the importance of lake restoration in line with the vision “Mysore Water Positive by 2021”, which was initiated by N. Muthukumar, Past Chairman, CII Karnataka and CII Mysuru and President and Executive Director of Meritor HVS (India) Ltd.

Vikram Hebbar, GM- HR/IR of JK Tyres, requested the neighbourhood and local bodies to join hands in the rejuvenation work and to sustain the lake after its restoration. Rani, Vice-President, Alanahalli Gram Panchayat, residents of Alanahalli and Nadanahalli and others assured all support from the gram panchayat for the initiative.