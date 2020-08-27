‘Development works in Hassan hit by vindictive politics’

Hassan Zilla Panchayat vice-president H.P. Swaroop has alleged that development works were affected in the district owing to vindictive politics of panchayat president Shwetha Devaraj. The panchayat president did not take the members into confidence while taking up development works, he said at a press conference here on Thursday.
The panchayat president is from the Congress, while the panchayat vice-president belongs to the JD(S).
Mr. Swaroop said the panchayat president had not convened meetings regularly. She had convened the next meeting on September 5, but none of the important issues had been included on the meeting agenda. Whenever members raised the issue of corruption in the panchayat, she retorted saying that she was being targeted because of her caste, he said.
While utilising ₹1 crore out of her discretionary quota, she had ignored the constituencies represented by JD(S) members. A major chunk of the amount was spent in Bageshpura constituency from where she has been elected, he alleged.
Mr. Swaroop hoped that the panchayat president would take up works in the interest of the people of the district.
JD(S) members Mamata Ramesh, Shivanna, and Darshan were present at the press conference.
