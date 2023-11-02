Development works have come to a standstill as Congress govt. is yet to take off: Yediyurappa

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

Alleging that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had failed to take off even six months after coming to power, BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday claimed that all the development works in the State had come to a standstill.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who addressed a press conference in Bengaluru days ahead of the commencement of the State tour by BJP leaders to assess the impact of drought, said the party would take up a struggle against the ineffectiveness of Congress government.

“The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was formed in the State with enormous hopes. But it has failed in all fronts as it is struggling to implement its poll assurances. But for the free bus travel scheme for women, the government is yet to fully and properly implement other poll guarantees. Can the Chief <Minister name one big project that has been implemented in the last six months?” he wondered.

Dig at dinner meeting

He alleged that the Chief Minister did not have control over his party or the government. In fact, he was now into holding dinner meetings to stop Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar from flexing political muscles, he maintained.

Mr. Yediyurappa alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah was trying to blame the Centre for everything in a bid to escape from his own failures. Replying to queries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not giving appointment to the Chief Minister for discussing problems related to the State, he shot back: “Who would allow Mr. Siddaramaiah near them if he keeps on criticising them unnecessarily.”

Withdraw order

Taking exception to the government’s recent order that has asked farmers seeking power connection to new IP sets to the infrastructure costs including the transformer on farmers seeking new power connection to their irrigation pump sets, he urged the government to withdraw it.

