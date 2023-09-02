HamberMenu
Development will take a backseat during Congress rule in State: Sriramulu

September 02, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister B. Sriramulu speaking at the BJP office in Yadgir on Saturday.

Former Minister B. Sriramulu speaking at the BJP office in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister B. Sriramulu has opined that there will be nothing in terms of progress in the State as development will take a backseat during the Congress tenure.

He was addressing a preliminary meeting held ahead of MLC election of North East Graduates’ Constituency in Yadgir on Saturday.

“The government is implementing freebies only for people of a few sectors. It is diverting grants meant for the development works to freebies. Therefore, development will take a backseat,” he said, adding that under the present financial conditions, MLAs are not getting even ₹50 lakh whereas they were getting over a crore as grant when the BJP was in power.

He advised party cadres to take development works implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to every doorstep and strengthen the party from the ground level in order to win both MLC and MP election.  

