Development plans using tech tools drawn up for Saundatti Yallamma Temple

The district administration has drawn up a comprehensive plan to develop the Saundatti Yallamma Temple, which receives the highest number of visitors in the State.

This plan includes the use of modern technological tools for crowd control, a queue complex on the lines of the TTD temple, a bunch of buildings for lodging and boarding for pilgrims, an open-air kitchen for devotees to cook, an animal shelter and a multi-vehicle parking facility.

Efforts will be made to provide easy access to the temple town by a network of roads inside and outside the town of Saundatti.

The development of the temple complex and Saundatti town will be taken up in two stages. The first phase will have a queue complex on the TTD model. It can handle around 3,000 people per shift.

As per plans, devotees will be given digital trackers, when they enter the complex. They will pass through a queue by moving through multiple buildings where they can have access to snacks and drinking water.

Crowds in the sanctum sanctorum will be managed through digital tools that include trackers, regulated queues, CCTV footage and exit clearances.

The police will set up an intranet centre on the temple premises. The intranet network will be used to power a local walkie-talkie system for crowd control. This will help officers avoid the frequent jamming of mobile networks due to overcrowding and ensure seamless communication between officers.

The government will remove encroachments and start development works in 1,087 acres in the town. One of the mega projects will be a multi-modal parking facility for 5,000 vehicles. It will have facilities to park two-wheelers, four-wheelers, tractors and vans, apart from bullock carts.

Since most devotees arrive on bullock carts, a cart parking area along with the animal shelter will be built. The animals will have shade, fodder and water supply.

The newly constituted Sri Kshetra Yallamma Tourism Development Board will take up the works with help of the State government and the district administration.

50,000 devotees a day

The Yallamma temple receives around 1.5-2 crore pilgrims per year, at an average of around 50,000 per day. Its footfall increases by several times, on festivals and some particular days of the week.

The temple receives an average of ₹25 crore in donations per year, an average of ₹6.8 lakh per day. The temple committee has deposited ₹45 crore in banks.

This is apart from the donations in kind, like non-edible oil for lamps, saris and Khana blouse pieces and food and sweets.

On an average, the temple receives around 22 tonnes of oil per year. All this is excluding the personal donations made to the priests and their family members by the devotees.

