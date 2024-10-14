GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development plans using tech tools drawn up for Saundatti Yallamma Temple

The first phase of development will include developing a queue complex on the TTD model

Published - October 14, 2024 10:51 pm IST - Belagavi

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai
The Saundatti Yellamma Temple receives the highest number of visitors in the State.

The Saundatti Yellamma Temple receives the highest number of visitors in the State. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The district administration has drawn up a comprehensive plan to develop the Saundatti Yallamma Temple, which receives the highest number of visitors in the State.

This plan includes the use of modern technological tools for crowd control, a queue complex on the lines of the TTD temple, a bunch of buildings for lodging and boarding for pilgrims, an open-air kitchen for devotees to cook, an animal shelter and a multi-vehicle parking facility.

Efforts will be made to provide easy access to the temple town by a network of roads inside and outside the town of Saundatti.

The development of the temple complex and Saundatti town will be taken up in two stages. The first phase will have a queue complex on the TTD model. It can handle around 3,000 people per shift.

As per plans, devotees will be given digital trackers, when they enter the complex. They will pass through a queue by moving through multiple buildings where they can have access to snacks and drinking water.

Crowds in the sanctum sanctorum will be managed through digital tools that include trackers, regulated queues, CCTV footage and exit clearances.

The police will set up an intranet centre on the temple premises. The intranet network will be used to power a local walkie-talkie system for crowd control. This will help officers avoid the frequent jamming of mobile networks due to overcrowding and ensure seamless communication between officers.

The government will remove encroachments and start development works in 1,087 acres in the town. One of the mega projects will be a multi-modal parking facility for 5,000 vehicles. It will have facilities to park two-wheelers, four-wheelers, tractors and vans, apart from bullock carts.

Since most devotees arrive on bullock carts, a cart parking area along with the animal shelter will be built. The animals will have shade, fodder and water supply.

The newly constituted Sri Kshetra Yallamma Tourism Development Board will take up the works with help of the State government and the district administration.

50,000 devotees a day

The Yallamma temple receives around 1.5-2 crore pilgrims per year, at an average of around 50,000 per day. Its footfall increases by several times, on festivals and some particular days of the week.

The temple receives an average of ₹25 crore in donations per year, an average of ₹6.8 lakh per day. The temple committee has deposited ₹45 crore in banks.

This is apart from the donations in kind, like non-edible oil for lamps, saris and Khana blouse pieces and food and sweets.

On an average, the temple receives around 22 tonnes of oil per year. All this is excluding the personal donations made to the priests and their family members by the devotees.

Published - October 14, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.