Development of ‘C’ category temples in the offing, says Pratap Simmha

January 14, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP will impress upon the authorities to take up development of “C“category group of temples in the Mysuru and surrounding region with income generated by the Chamundeshwari temple.

This was stated by MP Pratap Simmha here on Sunday. He was speaking to media persons after taking part in the cleaning up the Kodandarama temple. The MP said temples are categorised as “A”, “B”, and “C” depending on the income generated by offerings made by the devotees in the hundi.

‘’Temples with a revenue of over ₹25 lakh per annum, “B” category temples earn between ₹5 lakh and ₹25 lakh per annum while “C” category temples have income below ₹5 lakh per annum. Chamundi Hills had a cumulative earnings of ₹130 crore which could be utilised to adopt and develop a few “C” category temples,” said Mr. Simmha.

He said the law provides for “A” category temples to adopt and develop “C” category temples and revive them and the BJP would approach the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru to put forward the proposal.