GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development of ‘C’ category temples in the offing, says Pratap Simmha

January 14, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha informed media persons in Mysuru on Sunday that category “C” temples could be taken up for development with revenue generated by Category “A” temples.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha informed media persons in Mysuru on Sunday that category “C” temples could be taken up for development with revenue generated by Category “A” temples. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The BJP will impress upon the authorities to take up development of “C“category group of temples in the Mysuru and surrounding region with income generated by the Chamundeshwari temple.

This was stated by MP Pratap Simmha here on Sunday. He was speaking to media persons after taking part in the cleaning up the Kodandarama temple. The MP said temples are categorised as “A”, “B”, and “C” depending on the income generated by offerings made by the devotees in the hundi.

‘’Temples with a revenue of over ₹25 lakh per annum, “B” category temples earn between ₹5 lakh and ₹25 lakh per annum while “C” category temples have income below ₹5 lakh per annum. Chamundi Hills had a cumulative earnings of ₹130 crore which could be utilised to adopt and develop a few “C” category temples,” said Mr. Simmha.

He said the law provides for “A” category temples to adopt and develop “C” category temples and revive them and the BJP would approach the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru to put forward the proposal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.