Development of ancient monuments, ecotourism takes centre stage

February 16, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government will request the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take up research and restoration work on the archaeological monuments and remains at Nagavi in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his Budget speech on Friday. Nagavi is believed to be the first university of Karnataka set up during the reign of the Rashtrakutas.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also earmarked ₹15 crore for the revival of ‘karez’, a popular ancient water supply system in Bidar and Vijayapura districts.

To provide a boost to ecotourism in Karnataka, Jungle Lodges and Resorts will establish interpretation centres at Bandipur, Dandeli and Kabini at a cost of ₹25 crore, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. The government will also promote ecotourism in Kapatagudda in Gadag district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from these, he also spoke about revising the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-2026 to Tourism Policy 2024-2029 to attract more tourists and investors.

Development of ropeway/cable car facilities in 10 major tourist destinations of the State, ₹100 crore for development of amenities in Anjanadri Hill in Koppa district, constitution of Sri Renuka Yellamma Tourism Development Board, and improved amenities at Gokak falls were the other major announcements made in the Budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.