Development has come to a standstill under Congress rule: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

Published - November 21, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Valmiki Corporation scam and the MUDA site allotment scam are testimony to the Congress government’s corruption, says BJP MLC

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy speaking to mediapersons at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Thursday. BJP MLC Shashil G. Namoshi, among others, is seen. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Criticising the Congress government in the State for its governance or the lack of it, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has said that development activities have taken a back seat in the last 18 months.

“Development activities have remained stagnant for the last 18 months as the Congress government in the State led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is neck deep in corruption. The Valmiki Corporation scam and the MUDA site allotment scam are testimony to the government’s corruption. Mr. Siddaramaiah spoiled the dignity of the Chief Minister seat by refusing to resign despite being indicted in the MUDA scam,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said at a press conference at the Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Attributing the cancellation of BPL cards to the government’s inability to mobilise funds for the implementation of its guarantee schemes, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the cancellation of even eligible and genuine BPL cards indicated that the government did not have enough funds to provide essential ration to the people below poverty line under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

“We don’t have a problem if ineligible BPL cards are cancelled. The government has, however, cancelled genuine cards. We demand that the government thoroughly verify the cards before cancelling them. Poor households should be allowed to apply for BPL cards once again,” he said.

Legislators Basavaraj Mattimadu and Shashil Namoshi and BJP leaders Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, Subhash Guttedar, Rajkumar Patil Telkur and others were present.

