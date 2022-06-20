Development fast-tracked under double-engine government of BJP: Modi

Programmes of earlier governments were less effective, limited in impact, claims PM

Taking a dig at the previous UPA government at the Centre and the successive Congress governments in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that development works have been fast-tracked in Karnataka under the ‘’double engine’’ government of the BJP.

Mr. Modi was addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new coaching complex and the expansion of Mysuru railway station the, remodelling of the Naganahalli rail yard on the outskirts of the city and inaugurating the Centre for Excellence at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

The Prime Minister said in the last 75 years after independence, the country saw many governments in Karnataka and also at the Centre, and though projects were launched for the welfare of the public and the poor, they were limited in scope, reach and impact. ‘’However, after 2014, the government not only fast-tracked the projects but also the delivery mechanism with focus on the end beneficiaries so that no one was left out and we worked on a mission mode,” said Mr. Modi.

He said the scope of the projects were expanded so that the benefits could be availed anywhere in India and cited the concept of One Nation One Ration card as an example. Mr. Modi said the beneficiaries in Karnataka can avail the same benefits even if they go outside the State. Similarly, 29 lakh patients in the State have availed medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat and claimed that such schemes have reinforced faith in the poor of the Government’s ability to deliver.

Referring to PM Kisan Nidhi, Mr. Modi said that 56 lakh farmers in Karnataka have received Rs. 10,000 crore as subsidy so far and nearly Rs. 1.8 lakh crore had been disbursed as micro credit under PM Mudra Yojana which benefited street vendors and other small-time traders.

Mr. Modi said the government was stepping up the facilities for the differently-abled in the country and common sign languages had been developed for the benefit of differently-abled commuters. Similarly, a Braille map and other facilities were in place at the Sri.M Visvesvaraya Railway Station in Bengaluru, he added. In this context, the Prime Minister extolled the role of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru in addressing their problems. He also appealed to the young entrepreneurs and start-ups to conceive out of the box solutions to ease the life of the differently-abled and keep their interest in mind in their larger scheme of things.

Connectivity and transport

Underlining the emphasis laid on connectivity and transport infrastructure by the Centre, Mr. Modi said that Rs.70,000 crore had been invested in Karnataka alone for laying 5,000 km of highway in the last 8 years. Comparing with the funds the State used to receive under the earlier governments, Mr. Modi said that allocation for Karnataka in the railway budget every year used to be around Rs. 800 crore. But the NDA at the Centre has pumped in Rs. 7000 crore to the State this year alone, he added. ‘’Before 2014, 16 km of track was electrified in Karnataka in 10 years. But this government has completed 1,600 km of track electrification in 8 years,’’ Mr. Modi said reiterating that the double-engine government was working faster.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, local MLAs and MP were among those present.