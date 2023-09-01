ADVERTISEMENT

Development corporation for Arya Idiga community promised

September 01, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was an insult to God to create caste or religious conflict in the name of God.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to fulfil the Arya Idiga community’s demand of setting up a development corporation and also establishing a Narayana Guru Bhavan. He was speaking after the inauguration of Brahmashri Narayana Guru Jayanti, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture on Thursday.

He said it was an insult to God to create caste or religious conflict in the name of God. “The forces that created conflict between castes and religions existed during the period of Narayana Guru too as they do now. Narayana Guru brought about wide-ranging changes in society without conflict,” he said.

“Narayana Guru asked people not to go to temples where they were not allowed. He asked them to build their own temples. As a result of this revolutionary religious movement of social reform, 60 temples were built in Kerala. The Shudra and Dalit communities who had no access to the rest of the temples could enter the temples built by him,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US