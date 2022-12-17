Development board for nomadic communities set up

December 17, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

Bageshree S

The Karnataka government has issued an order to set up a Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Nomadic Communities Development Board for the upliftment of these communities which are among the most downtrodden.

This is aimed at helping 51 communities among Scheduled Castes and 23 communities among Scheduled tribes, as per the order. As per the 2011 census, there are 9,91,184 people belonging to nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. At the Central level, there is Development and Welfare Board for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities.

