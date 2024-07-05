Developing sites without acquisition process at the root of MUDA imbroglio

Even though the land owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s spouse Parvati was denotified in 1998, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allegedly “encroached” upon three acres and 16 guntas of land, bearing survey number 464 at Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru, and developed it into sites for Devanur III phase layout.

According to documents accessed by The Hindu, MUDA has developed land in other parts too without completing acquisition formalities. The formation of Devanur III phase layout by MUDA without acquiring the land owned by Mr Siddaramaiah’s wife is one among them.

The timeline

The timeline pertaining to Ms. Parvati’s land shows that in 1992 MUDA issued preliminary notification to acquire land owned by Sri Ninga bin Javara and in 1997 MUDA, through final notification, took custody of the land. The particular land was denotified in 1998.

After a lapse of six years, in 2004, M. Mallikarjunaswamy, brother-in-law of Mr. Siddaramaiah, bought the three acres and 16 guntas of land from the original owner and in 2005, secured conversion of land from agriculture to residential purpose from the office of the Deputy Commissioner. In 2010, he transferred the same parcel of land to his sister Ms. Parvati through a gift deed.

It was in 2014 that Ms. Parvati applied for compensation from MUDA in 2014 complaining that the land belonging to her had been used for developing sites without her knowledge. Mr. Siddaramaiah was then the Chief Minister in his first term.

However, it was in 2021, when the BJP government was in power, that a decision was taken to allocate alternative land under the 50:50 scheme. In 2021, under Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of sites in lieu of compensation of land acquired) (amended) rules - 2015, 14 sites measuring 38,284 sq.ft were allocated to Ms. Parvati in Vijayanagara area where the land price is higher than Devanur III phase, where sites were developed on her land.

Sources in MUDA said in 1998 the government had denotified other lands also, but had developed them without acquisition. The MUDA has been practicing this in violation of law, but no action was taken to fix the problems, said the source.

Another example

For instance, in 1988, MUDA entered into an agreement with Jagadguru Shivarathreeshwara Mahavidyapeetha and decided to acquire about eight acres land to develop the land to build institutions for the Mahavidyapeetha. In 2008, it came to light that acquisition process was not completed but colleges had come on the same land. In October 2023, MUDA issued orders awarding 81,670 sq.ft of developed land to the relatives of the original owner.

