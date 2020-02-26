Developing govt. schools a la Delhi difficult: Minister

Mandya

26 February 2020 09:52 IST

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that developing government schools in Karnataka on the lines of those in Delhi, developed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), would be a difficult task. Nevertheless, the State government is committed to improving infrastructure at government schools in the State, he said.

The Minister visited the Morarji Desai Residential School at Srirangapatna town in the district and interacted with students.

Delhi has 449 government schools. But Karnataka has 53,000. “The Karnataka government will try to adopt the good things [being implemented to develop schools by the AAP government],” the Minister said speaking to presspersons.

Mr. Kumar expressed surprise at a residential school running in a rented building. He promised of a good school building from the next academic year. The Minister also said he would initiate measures to provide hot water, proper drinking water, beds and other infrastructure at the school.

Question paper leak

To a query pertaining to the recent supplementary exam question paper leak, Mr. Kumar appealed to the people and media not to consider this a big issue.