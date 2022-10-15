Develop Triveni Sangama, encourage tourism: seer

The Hindu Bureau
October 15, 2022 18:52 IST

Chandrashekara Shivacharya Swamiji of Hukkeri on Saturday expressed happiness over the Maha Kumbh Mela being organised in the State at the confluence of Cauvery, Hemavathi and Lakshmantheertha.

Speaking after inaugurating the religious meet organised as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela at Ambigarahalli in K.R. Pet taluk, he stressed the need for saving rivers, arguing that “the rivers can save us if we save rivers”.

He felt that the tourists visiting Mysuru should also visit the Sangama in K.R. Pet. People must develop an emotional bond with the place. “If many places have seen development, the credit for this must go to tourists,” he opined.

The seer said Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchangiri Mutt and Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt must take up the cause of developing Triveni Sangam by speaking to the Chief Minister. The place should be developed in such a way that tourists must get encouraged to come to this place on their own for  punyasnana.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt head Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, Shivanandapuri Swamiji of Sri Kanaka Guru Peetha, Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swamiji, Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, and officials were present.

