Develop tourist spots in Yadgir, says Ragapriya

‘Modernisation work of historical fort should be completed’

R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner, has directed officials of the Tourism Department to develop tourist spots in the district. She was addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Saturday.

Dr. Ragapriya, who also listed the spots which can be developed, said that the modernisation and protection work of the historical fort in Yadgir city should be completed without any delay.

“The Daba Dabe waterfalls near Gurmitkal, the Hattikuni dam in Hattikuni village, the Gavisiddeshwar temple in Chintanahalli village, the bird sanctuary in Bonhal village, ancient houses in Rajankollur village, the Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanapur, the historical Venugopal Swamy temple in Surpur, the Mouneshwar temple in Tintani village, the sleeping Buddha statue at Shahpur, and the Mylaralingeshwar temple in Myalapur are some key spots, Officials should initiate development works to attract visitors,” Dr. Ragapriya said.

Officials said that the work of Yatrinivas and CC road near the Mylaralingeshwar temple in Mylapur is almost completed.

Basic facilities, establishment of solar lights, seats, and statues of the animals have been set up in Gavisiddeshwar temple in Chintanahalli village, they said at the meeting.