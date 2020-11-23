Develop the habit of receiving phone calls from farmers, Minister tells officials

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Wakf and Haj Prabhu Chavan speaking at a review meeting at KMF Training Centre near Hubballi.

HUBBALLI

23 November 2020

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Wakf and Haj Prabhu Chavan has urged the officials of his department to develop the habit of receiving phone calls from farmers and attending to issues raised by them.

Chairing a department review meeting at KMF Training Centre at Rayapur near Hubballi, Mr. Chavan asked veterinary doctors to visit villages to attend to the problems of the those engaged in animal husbandry.

“You should send daily updates to me via WhatsApp. I am ready to hear the grievances of veterinary doctors and staff. If you have any problem, convey it to me and I will attend to it. But you should develop the habit of responding to the problems of the farmers by receiving their phone calls,” he said.

The Minister said that there was a lot of potential in the field of animal husbandry in the State and those in the department should work towards increasing milk production and farm supplementary activities.

Mr. Chavan said that he had received several complaints regarding the neglect by veterinary staff in providing vaccines and he would not tolerate such attitude in his staff.

Providing proper healthcare facilities to livestock should be the priority of the department, he said.

Lauding the officials for their work during COVID-19, the Minister sought details on how the Pashu Sanjeevini Scheme is being implemented. He also sought details on various other programmes of the department.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Parameshwar Nayak spoke about the progress in various programmes and said that foot and mouth vaccine had been administered to 1,19,441 head of cattle.