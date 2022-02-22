‘Develop positive thinking to contribute something to the progress of nation’

Science exhibition inaugurated at District Science Centre in Kalaburagi to mark National Science Week

Science exhibition inaugurated at District Science Centre in Kalaburagi to mark National Science Week

A science exhibition on India’s achievements in the field of science and technology was inaugurated at the District Science Centre here on Tuesday. The week-long event is being organised as part of National Science Week and to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence by the Kalaburagi Science District Science Centre in association with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi.

Narayana Inamdar, a scientist (retired), NRSA-ISRO, Hyderabad, and NASA, U.S., who inaugurated the event, urged the young students to be persistent in their goal of realising their dreams, quoting nuclear scientist and former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“You need to develop positive thinking and have the zeal to contribute something to the development of our beloved nation. The country is waiting for great talents to scale newer heights. The country hardly did anything remarkable in the field of science and technology before Independence. But, now, it has turned the table around. Its achievements in space science are recognised worldwide. It has emerged as one of the four major countries that have made significant strides in the field of space science. The rockets built by Indian scientists have received a widespread commendation for their abilities to take the satellites into their designated orbits. India has produced a number of great scientists and made remarkable contributions to the field of science. Yet, we are lagging behind in terms of Nobel awards for science. Students should make their minds to fill this gap,” Mr. Inamdar said.

M.V.N. Ambika Prasad, Professor of Physics (retired), Gulbarga University, briefed about the major contributions made by Indian scientists such as Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai, C.V. Raman, Jagadish Chandra Bose and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (former President) and urged students to take them as their role models.

Kalaburagi District Science Centre head C.N. Lakshminarayana and other senior officers were present. Students from different educational institutions across the district participated in the event.

The many models showcasing India’s achievements in the field of science and technology, prepared by students from different schools in the districts, were put on exhibition. The subjects of the models included India’s scientific tradition, its achievements in the fields of agriculture, industry, energy, nuclear technology, space science, information technology, bio-technology and medical science.