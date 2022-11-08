Develop Old Pete areas like Church Street, demand traders 

Road and pavement development works under way at Old Pete areas in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Navya M.S.

The Old ‘Pete’ areas are still called as the common man’s malls by scores of shoppers and people who make their living there. While still known as the one-stop destination for all kinds of goods, the areas Chickpet, Sultanpet, Balepet, Old Tharagupet, and Avenue Road are now blighted by civic negligence and the slow pace of sewage work. As one of the leading revenue generators in the city, the traders in these areas demand that these streets be developed in the same way as Church Street to make shopping easier.

Smart City, white topping, and BWSSB works are going on in these streets leaving them in a non-commutable state for many months now. With the BWSSB taking up choked sewage clearance work, heaps of dirt are being accumulated on roads and make the paths sludgy. The rains only worsen the situation. Traders are forced to lay slabs over open drains to help customers make their way into the shops in Chickpet.

“The plight of customers and traders is miserable. They have to be very careful while entering shops as a misstep could land them in the drain. Roads are in such pathetic conditions and it creates chaos,” said Indumathi, a regular shopper in this area.

“BWSSB has dug up the road at many places to clean sewage. The waste is left on the road. This causes inconvenience to customers as well as traders. Especially during rain, it is hazardous to our health. How can we expect shoppers to come?” asked Mahesh,a steel shop owner on Chickpet main road.

Some traders also reported that their workers have developed bronchitis and other such diseases due to the dust from the continuous civic work in the area. “The white-topping work on Old Tharagupet is 60% completed now and the work at Sultanpet is moving at fast pace. However, our request is that with the revenue generated on these streets, if not all, at least Chickpet road and BVK Iyengar Road should be modelled after Church Street. For the kind of business which takes place, the development should also be on a par,” said Sajjan Raj Mehta, trade activist.