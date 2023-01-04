HamberMenu
Develop multi-media skills, journalism students told

January 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A retired professor of journalism Gangadharappa being felicitated during the 40th anniversary of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Karnatak University in Dharwad recently.

A retired professor of journalism Gangadharappa being felicitated during the 40th anniversary of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Karnatak University in Dharwad recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the wake of changes in the field of media and advent of digital media, it has become imperative for students of journalism and mass media to develop and imbibe multi-media skills during their study in universities, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi has said.

Inaugurating the 40th anniversary of the Department of Journalism and Mass Media of Karnatak University in Dharwad recently, Prof. Gudasi said that over the years, opportunities for journalism students have increased manifold and at the same time, it is not enough if the students just have a journalism degree. Teachers should prepare the students to face competition, he said.

Prof. Gudasi advised students to develop interest in a field of their choice and strive to become experts in that chosen subject. Strive to become an expert journalist, he said and emphasised on the need for focus on an objective way of presenting news.

A retired professor Gangadharappa said that journalists should always walk with their head high. “There is nothing wrong in apologising when you commit a mistake. But you should report the truth without any fear,” he said.

Head of the department J.M. Chandunavar gave a brief overview of the history of the journalism department which was set up with efforts of journalist Patil Puttappa.

Assistant Professor Sanjaykumar Malagatti proposed a vote of thanks.

Chief Minister’s Media Coordinator Shankar Pagogi, journalist Siddu Kaloji, president of Karnatak University’s Journalism Students Association Raju Vijapur and president of Dharwad Journalist Guild Basavaraj Hongal delivered talks.

