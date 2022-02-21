‘Develop lakes as tourist destinations’

Tanveer Sait’s wishlist for Mysuru ahead of State Budget

Tanveer Sait’s wishlist for Mysuru ahead of State Budget

Development of lakes in Mysuru as tourist destinations, shifting of Karnataka Police Academy to a new venue on the outskirts of the city and setting aside 50 per cent of the fine amount collected for traffic rule violations for improving traffic infrastructure are among the demands figuring in the wishlist sent by former Minister and Congress MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru Tanveer Sait to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the State Budget 2022-23.

Mr Sait, in a letter to the Chief Minister, has pointed out that the culture city of Mysuru, which boasted of a number of premier educational institutions, industries and tourist centres, was growing exponentially and expanding at a fast pace. However, he regretted that the basic amenities in the city did not correspond to the pace of growth.

Hence, he sought a number of developmental projects for the city, covering all the four Assembly constituencies – Narasimharaja, Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and Chamundeshwari.

He urged the government to develop the lakes in Mysuru City – Karanji Lake, Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake, Devanur Lake and Hebbal Lake – as tourist centres. He said the government should identify and allocate 100 acres of land on the outskirts of the city to shift the Karnataka Police Academy and Training Centre.

He said the government should aside 50 per cent of the penalty amount collected for traffic rule violation for the purpose of improving traffic infrastructure in Mysuru city on the lines of Bengaluru.

The existing jurisdictions of police stations should be reviewed and additional police stations including traffic police stations and women’s police stations should be set up in keeping with the growth of the city.

Mr. Sait has sought the shifting of Mysuru City Bus stand to Bannimantap, while also making out a case for setting up a new scrapyard complex on a 20-25 acre plot of land on the outskirts of the city.

Apart from seeking the construction of an international-standard stadium on the site already allocated for the purpose by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mr. Sait also sought the conservation and development of heritage structures such as Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building, Vani Vilas Market and Fire station building at Saraswathipuram..

In view of the menace of indiscriminate dumping of construction debris, he urged the government to set up waste recycling units in all four directions of the city.

He also urged the Chief Minister to develop the Government Guest House in the city on the lines of Mughal Gardens.

Mr. Sait has said that a new government hospital should also be set up in Narasimharaja Assembly segment in Mysuru.