Develop good habits to stay healthy, says judge

Published - May 27, 2024 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior judge and DLSA Member-Secretary Parashuram Doddmani has emphasised the need for people to develop good habits to stay physically and mentally fit.

Inaugurating World Schizophrenia Day at DIMHANS in Dharwad on Saturday, the judge said that schizophrenia being a mental health condition that affects how people think, feel and behave, has to be diagnosed and treated in the initial stages itself so as to minimise its impact on the patient.

The judge said, “It has been observed that many people are reluctant to approach psychiatrists and take medical advice. This will affect them in the long run and only proper medical care and treatment can cure mental ailments.”

Retired judge and Chairman of Mental Health Review Board D.R. Renake said that schizophrenia is found in one among 300 people and a very small percentage of people are cured of the disease after proper treatment.

Presiding over the programme, Director of DIMHANS Arunkumar C. said that due to modern lifestyle and stress, more cases of schizophrenia are likely to be reported in the country in the days to come.

