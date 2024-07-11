Develop clarity in career goals, aspirants told

Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh urged the aspirants of various competitive examinations to develop clarity and remain focussed on their goal.

She was speaking at the valedictory of the training and coaching imparted to aspirants of various examinations and conducted by the Karnataka State Open University, here on Thursday.

Ms. Rajneesh said the world had become competitive and there was a rat race in all fields, hence the students should devote more time to their career development. Apart from broadening their horizons and widening their general knowledge, personality development was also important, said the senior IAS officer.

She however pointed out that mere textbook knowledge acquired in universities and colleges will not help and the aspirants have to strive harder to broaden their knowledge base. Ms. Shalini Rajneesh also underlined the importance of having an alternative career choice or Plan B in case one failed to make it through IAS or KAS for which there was tremendous competition.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse and others were present.