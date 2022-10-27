Devegowda re-elected national president of JD(S)

JD(S) leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy at the national executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday was re-elected unanimously as the national president of the Janata Dal (Secular).

The octogenarian leader’s re-election came during the two-day national executive of the party that began here on Thursday. Leaders of the party from 13 States are taking part in the national executive. Among those present were former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, party State president C.M. Ibrahim, and Kerala Power Minister Krishnan Kutty.

The national executive also discussed the current political climate in the country, and passed resolutions pertaining to labour issues and agriculture, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters that the JD(S), if voted to power, will set up a skill development university in the name of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. He added that the party’s target is to win 10 to 12 seats in Bengaluru.