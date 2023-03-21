ADVERTISEMENT

Deve Gowda’s roadshow likely in Mysuru on March 26

March 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

On the increasing demand from the party’s workers and supporters, the JD(S) is planning to hold a roadshow of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Mysuru on March 26 during the finale of party’s ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ here.

“There was a demand for the supremo’s road show from Ramanagaram. But the plan was dropped on the doctor’s advice. Roadshow from Ramanagaram is not advisable for him because of his health. However, a mini-roadshow will happen in Mysuru for a short distance,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Mr Kumaraswamy said he has discussed the roadshow plans with MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh. Mr. Deve Gowda’s roadshow may happen in Srirampura here for distance of about three kilometers in Chamundeshwari constituency, he informed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a war of words, I have been travelling across the State seeking the blessings of the people for realizing my vision and the programmes he wanted to implement,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

The former CM described the Congress’ ‘Guarantee Card’ as ‘Duplicate Card’ and hit out at the BJP for failing to keep up its promises. “I want one term to prove myself and implement the programmes that also aim to increase the revenue of the government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US