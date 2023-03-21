Deve Gowda’s roadshow likely in Mysuru on March 26

March 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

On the increasing demand from the party’s workers and supporters, the JD(S) is planning to hold a roadshow of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Mysuru on March 26 during the finale of party’s ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ here.

“There was a demand for the supremo’s road show from Ramanagaram. But the plan was dropped on the doctor’s advice. Roadshow from Ramanagaram is not advisable for him because of his health. However, a mini-roadshow will happen in Mysuru for a short distance,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Mr Kumaraswamy said he has discussed the roadshow plans with MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh. Mr. Deve Gowda’s roadshow may happen in Srirampura here for distance of about three kilometers in Chamundeshwari constituency, he informed.

“If the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a war of words, I have been travelling across the State seeking the blessings of the people for realizing my vision and the programmes he wanted to implement,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

The former CM described the Congress’ ‘Guarantee Card’ as ‘Duplicate Card’ and hit out at the BJP for failing to keep up its promises. “I want one term to prove myself and implement the programmes that also aim to increase the revenue of the government.”