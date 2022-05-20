Deve Gowda’s recommendation to continue Cauvery Neeravari Nigam MD after retirement raises eyebrows

The former Prime Minister has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

A letter from the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, recommending the continuation of the Managing Director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) after his retirement on May 31 in the same post, has raised eyebrows in the Water Resources Department.

Mr. Gowda has suggested to Mr. Bommai that the continuation of K. Jayaprakash in the cadre of Engineer- in-Chief in the same post for two years after his retirement on May 31 will be appropriate considering his experience in handling water issues.

The letter dated May 16, 2022 quoted Karnataka Civil Services Rules Para 25(2) to enable the continuation of Mr. Jayaprakash in the same post. Mr. Gowda said the technocrat’s experience would be of help in handling water issues of the future, including utilisation of the Cauvery waters through projects such as Mekedatu, and in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

However, department sources pointed out that if the State government agreed to it, it would set a precedent. “Not only can that continuation be challenged legally, but it will also hold up promotion opportunities in the department. As many as 10 chief engineers are now waiting to be promoted as Engineer-in-Chief.” There have also been allegations of Mr. Jayaprakash’s involvement in irregularities in the works related to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Ramanagaram, sources said.

There is a practice of appointing retired officials as advisers or consultant but without providing them executive role, they added.