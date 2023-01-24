HamberMenu
Deve Gowda writes to Kharge, says he cannot make it to the culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

January 24, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Appreciating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for taking up the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday conveyed to Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge that he would not be able to attend the valedictory programme of the yatra in Srinagar.

“It is appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the Father of the Nation attained martyrdom. I may not be able to attend the function but my best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi,” he said in a letter to Mr. Kharge. Mr. Gowda said, “He (Mr. Gandhi) is fighting violence and hatred, and has walked 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spreading the message of harmony among people. Please convey my deep appreciation to him.”

