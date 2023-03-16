Deve Gowda will finalise the candidate for Hassan, says HDK

March 16, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda will decide the candidate for Hassan Assembly constituency.

Speaking to presspersons at Devara Muddanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said during his tour in the district as part of Pancharathna Rath Yatra he had gathered information about the constituency and he would share that with Mr. Deve Gowda.

On the entry of K.M. Raje Gowda into the fray, Mr.Kumaraswamy said he too had spoken with Mr. Raje Gowda and enquired if he was mentally prepared for the elections. “However, no candidate has been finalised for the constituency. The party will announce the candidate after discussing it with all senior leaders. I am concerned about the party workers in the constituency”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former CM said the party would hold a mega rally in Mysuru on March 26 as part of the Pancharathna Rath Yatra. He had convened a meeting of senior leaders of the party to discuss preparations for the event.

Reacting to Horticulture Minister Munirathna’s statement that Revenue Minister R. Ashok and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan found out the names of Urigowda and Nanje Gowda, who were said to have killed Tipu Sultan, Mr. Kumaraswamy wanted to know what Mr. Munirathna would know about the Vokkaligas of Mandya. “He must have hired some people to do research to produce a movie.”

Former Minister A. Manju and others were present at the press conference.