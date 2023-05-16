Deve Gowda will contest again for Lok Sabha in 2024, says Revanna

May 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna has said his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will contest again for the Lok Sabha next year.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr.Revanna said, “Mr. Deve Gowda will be active for another seven-eight years. We will get him elected again to the Lok Sabha. The constituency will be decided later”. He also made it clear that his son, Prajwal Revanna, would contest again for Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Deve Gowda contested for the Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and lost, while his grandson, Prajwal Revanna, won the Hassan seat. Later Mr. Deve Gowda was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He completes 90 years this month.

Mr. Revanna, further, thanked the people of Hassan for electing four MLAs from the party. “We lost Sakleshpur by a thin margin because of our mistakes. We will not lose confidence, but continue to work towards strengthening the party”, he said.

Recalling the party’s poor performance in 1989, he said then the party had lost all eight seats in Hassan district in the Assembly polls. However, the party succeeded in winning Hassan in the 1991 parliamentary election, he added.