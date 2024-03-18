GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deve Gowda will campaign in Shivamogga, says BSY

March 18, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will be campaigning for the BJP in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the public in Shivamogga on Monday, Yediyurappa said that Deve Gowda called him over the phone on Monday morning. He told him that he would visit Shivamogga and campaign for BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra. “We, the BJP and JD(S) alliance, will win all 28 seats in Karnataka,” he said. He also praised Modi for building the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the launch of Kissan Samman, and the abrogation of Article 370.

Candidates

The public meeting was attended by BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, BJP candidates B.Y. Raghavendra (Shivamogga), Gayathri Siddeshwara (Davangere), Kota Srinivasa Poojari (Udupi-Chikkamagaluru), Captain Brijesh Chowda (Dakshina Kannada), C.N. Manjunath (Bengaluru Rural), Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, Davangere MP G.M. Siddeshwara, senior leaders of the party Araga Jnanendra, Hartal Halappa, C.T. Ravi, M. Chandrappa, Bhanu Prakash, S.N. Channabasappa, Sunil Kumar, Gururaj Ghantiholi and others.

JD(S) leaders

JD(S) leaders also attended the rally organised by the BJP. They included JD(S) district president Kadidal Gopal, Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik, JD(S) leader of Bhadravathi Sharada Appaji were present.

