Deve Gowda vows to rebuild Janata Parivar

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday said that if anyone in the State assumes that the story of the JD(S) has come to an end, it was only an “illusion”.

At a national executive meeting of the party, Mr. Gowda asserted that he would rebuild and strengthen the party by the next Assembly elections.

Asserting that he would bring back all those who had strayed from the Janata Parivar, the former Prime Minister said, “The process has begun in Kerala. In Karnataka, I will go to the doorstep of all those who went away and bring them back into the party fold.”

Meanwhile, representatives from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, who spoke at the national executive meet, said they all wanted Mr. Gowda to go to New Delhi and lead the struggle against the BJP.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy did not attend the meet as he was unwell. Several other MLAs, including Madhu Bangarappa and G.T. Deve Gowda, also were absent.

The party adopted four resolutions at the meeting, including demands for a policy to resuscitate the ailing economy and for the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.