Deve Gowda vows to engage himself in politics till his last breath

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said that he will engage himself in politics till his last breath.

Speaking to reporters in Chinnakuruli in Pandavapura in Mandya district on Friday, the 91-year-old veteran politician said politics was his innate quality and he had never said he will ever retire from politics.

He sought to make it clear that he had not returned to politics just for the sake of campaigning for his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who has been fielded as the JD(S) candidate in the ensuing bypolls to Channapatna assembly constituency.

“I am here to preserve a regional party. I won’t rest until this government is removed. Even if my grandson Nikhil wins, I will not stop. I will continue to fight to build the party,” Mr. Gowda said.

Reacting to Congress leaders making light of the tears shed by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in public, Mr. Gowda said he also turns emotional over the hardships faced by the farmers and the poor and added that his son and grandson had inherited the practice of shedding tears for the same.

Mr. Gowda claimed that he had inherited the practice of shedding tears from his father as his family had endured hardships and seen poverty.

“We understand the joys and sorrows of farmers and the poor. Only those with a compassionate heart can truly feel for them. I have nothing to say to those who mock our tears,” Mr. Gowda said.

He took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by questioning if people had ever seen him shed a tear.