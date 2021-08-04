Deve Gowda urges Gadkari to upgrade State highway

Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday and appealed to him to upgrade the State highway connecting Channarayapatna in Hassan district and Makutta on the Karnataka-Kerala border, a national highway. The road passes through Holenarsipur, Arkalgud, Kodlipet, Madikeri and Virajpet.

Mr. Deve Gowda said the road provides connectivity to various tourist destinations including Madikeri, Abbey Falls, Talacauvery, and Bhagamandala. Development of the highway would also ease the connectivity to Kannur international airport from Kodagu and Hassan districts.

According to a press release issued by the JD(S), the Union Minister responded to the demand positively and he said he would give suitable directions to the officers. Mr. Deve Gowda was accompanied by former Ministers H.D. Revanna and C.S. Puttaraju.