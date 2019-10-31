Deve Gowda tries to mollify MLCs; promises meeting with HDK

The discontentment among MLCs from Janata Dal (Secular) continues even as five MLCs on Thursday met party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who is learnt to have promised to convene a meeting of MLCs with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to sort out the issues.

As many as 11 MLCs had met on Wednesday evening where they raised issues of being ignored by the party leadership, and the message had been sent through MLC Thippeswamy to Mr. Gowda. On Thursday, senior legislator Basavaraj Horatti, Appaji Gowda, Marithibbegowda, T.A. Saravana, and Chowda Reddy Thuppil met Mr. Gowda after he called them for a meeting.

“Mr. Gowda was sympathetic to our plight and acknowledged that some mistakes have happened. He told us that this a critical time for the party and that we should be with him,” a MLC told The Hindu.

“Since the grievances are with Mr. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Gowda has promised a meeting involving Mr. Kumaraswamy and former Minister H.D. Revanna on November 5 or 6. There is no doubt that MLCs are unhappy, but none will quit the party,” he said.

When asked about the specific demands of MLCs now that JD(S) is out of power, he said: “There is no demand. In fact, to talk about what happened during the coalition rule when the party is not in power is a dead agenda.”

Malaysia trip

While party MLCs have spurned the invitation of Mr. Kumaraswamy for a three-day trip to Malaysia citing floods in the State, another source said the MLAs are most likely to go. The trip is likely to happen in the second week of November.

“The trip has been planned to have a intensive discussion. We are hopeful that even MLCs will join.” Sources said the trip will give a fair idea to the party leadership about the legislators’ political moves amidst rumours of several quitting the party.