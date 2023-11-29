ADVERTISEMENT

Deve Gowda to meet JD(S) leaders in Hassan on Dec. 1

November 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has called a meeting of JD(S) leaders in Hassan at Sriramadevara Katte in Holenarasipur taluk on December 1. All senior leaders, including people’s representatives, former legislators, and former Zilla Panchayat presidents, have been invited to the meeting.

JD(S) district president K.S. Lingesh, in a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, said that Deve Gowda had individually written to all senior leaders and invited them to the meeting. “The meeting is expected to discuss preparations for the coming elections,” he said, inviting all leaders to attend the meeting.

The party’s national president would be holding similar meetings in other districts in the coming days, Mr. Lingesh said.

Answering a question, Mr. Lingesh said Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna would be the party’s candidate in the coming Lok Sabha polls for the Hassan seat. “A meeting of party leaders held last month resolved to field Prajwal once again. All MLAs have supported him,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to Arakalgud MLA A. Manju’s opinion favouring Deve Gowda’s contest for Hassan, Mr. Lingesh said it could be his (Manju’s) personal opinion.

